Hancock Whitney Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

