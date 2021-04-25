Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 94,346 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

