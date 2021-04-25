Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 798 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $160.88. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.