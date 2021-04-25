Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 609 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

