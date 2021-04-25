Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,007,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock valued at $280,548,704. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $235.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.45. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

