Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $55.11 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

