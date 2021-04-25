Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $165,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,818 shares of company stock worth $1,080,652 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

