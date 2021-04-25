Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 5,630 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $21,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.