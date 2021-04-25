Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $387.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.83 and a 12-month high of $389.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

