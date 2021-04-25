Gradient Investments LLC Sells 293 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

