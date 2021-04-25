Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,267 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 664,831 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 610,963 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.