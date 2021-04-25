Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

