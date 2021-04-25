Gradient Investments LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,408,017,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in UBS Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,336 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in UBS Group by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in UBS Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,489,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in UBS Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.