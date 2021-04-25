Gradient Investments LLC Has $396,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2,889.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $78.42.

