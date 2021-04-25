Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 69.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $27,611.39 and approximately $37.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

