Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Insider Acquires £20,482 in Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin purchased 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,080 ($40.24) per share, for a total transaction of £20,482 ($26,759.86).
Shares of GDWN opened at GBX 3,020 ($39.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £227.29 million and a P/E ratio of 33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Goodwin PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,991.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,093.46.
Goodwin Company Profile
