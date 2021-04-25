Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Insider Acquires £20,482 in Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin purchased 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,080 ($40.24) per share, for a total transaction of £20,482 ($26,759.86).

Shares of GDWN opened at GBX 3,020 ($39.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £227.29 million and a P/E ratio of 33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Goodwin PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,991.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,093.46.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.