Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

GORO stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.72 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Little purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gold Resource by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 231,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

