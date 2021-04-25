GoChain (GO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a market cap of $39.57 million and $1.17 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,129,893,049 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,143,077 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

