GNY (GNY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $541,401.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002078 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $201.67 million and approximately $541,401.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00065662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00062139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00094730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00681980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.34 or 0.07991004 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.