Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,875,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Globus Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after buying an additional 123,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $71.90.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

