Global Synergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Shares Down 0.2%

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.83. 12,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 82,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Global Synergy Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.