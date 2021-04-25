Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

