Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $244.04

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.04 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 297.95 ($3.89). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 296.25 ($3.87), with a volume of 30,467,228 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLEN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glencore to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 300.22 ($3.92).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 287.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 244.04. The company has a market capitalization of £39.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Glencore Company Profile (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

