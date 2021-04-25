GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 37.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

