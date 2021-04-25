GeyserCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $24,318.40 and approximately $25.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,779.94 or 2.19952318 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,477,052 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

