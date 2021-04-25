GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0210 on Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 29.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 329% against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $240,083.98 and approximately $26,942.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,407,921 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

