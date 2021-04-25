General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,709 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 47,166,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,207,352. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

