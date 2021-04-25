General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

GE opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

