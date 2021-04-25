General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $186.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

