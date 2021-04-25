Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Rating Increased to Buy at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Fearnley Fonds currently has $152.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.70.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

NYSE:GNK opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $5,024,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Insiders sold a total of 4,690,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,356,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.