Genaro Network (GNX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.51 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and $2.51 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

