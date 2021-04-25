Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $557.81 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,566,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300,216 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $557,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.