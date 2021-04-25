Gas (GAS) Trading Down 37.8% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $11.97 or 0.00023944 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $121.21 million and $33.75 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Asch (XAS) traded up 5,163,847.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.80 or 0.02362588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00267431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.62 or 0.00999660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,019.67 or 1.00080836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

