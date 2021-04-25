Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $223.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

