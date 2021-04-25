FY2025 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Cut by KeyCorp

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

