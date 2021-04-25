FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Issued By KeyCorp

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.25 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

USAP stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

