FY2022 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NEE opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.