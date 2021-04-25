FY2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Lifted by DA Davidson

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.73.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

