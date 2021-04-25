FY2021 EPS Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

OESX opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $192.49 million, a PE ratio of 159.04 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 129,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

