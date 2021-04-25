FY2021 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Increased by Analyst

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAN. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $120.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

