FY2021 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Boosted by Northcoast Research

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.28.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Shares of AN opened at $102.01 on Friday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $102.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 45,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $3,682,165.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in AutoNation by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

