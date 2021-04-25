FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Issued By Barrington Research

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Haemonetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

HAE opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Haemonetics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

