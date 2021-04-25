FUTURAX Price Tops $0.0000 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FUTURAX has a market cap of $49,147.03 and approximately $5,161.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00074073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002907 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars.

