Fundamental Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Delta 9 Cannabis stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.59.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.