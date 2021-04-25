Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes $726,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,057 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $414.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.14. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.58 and a 52-week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

