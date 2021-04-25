Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 5,731 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

