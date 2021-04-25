Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 43,198 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,198 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

