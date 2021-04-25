Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $658,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $48.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

