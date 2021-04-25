Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $610.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.60 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.