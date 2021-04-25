Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $911,000 Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 61.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,479 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 51,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

In related news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $208,588.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

